P.E.I. man arrested in N.S. had 12 outstanding warrants across Canada

A Stratford, P.E.I., man arrested in Nova Scotia last week was wanted on 12 outstanding warrants across the country dating back to 2013.

The 61-year-old was arrested shortly after 10 p.m. Friday when RCMP responded to a report of shoplifting at a business in Pictou.

When police arrived on scene, they learned the suspect had fled in a vehicle. He was found later that evening when RCMP responded to a complaint of a single-vehicle collision in the Pine Tree area.

Police say the car involved in the crash, a 2000 Jaguar S-Type, was stolen from B.C.

The man was arrested without incident and faces charges of theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and several Motor Vehicle Act offences.

He was also arrested on the 12 outstanding warrants, which police say relate to over 30 similar property-related crimes dating back to 2013 in P.E.I., New Brunswick, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and B.C.

He is being held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

More P.E.I. news