Northumberland Ferries sailed between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia for the last time in 2017 on Wednesday, wrapping up a bumper year of traffic for the ferry route.

Reflecting P.E.I.'s record number of tourists this year, Don Cormier, vice-president and general manager, said Northumberland also had a significant increase in passengers.

"This is the strongest season we've had for passenger car traffic in the last five years," Cormier said. "We've had a tremendously successful season."

He said they were up "double digits" over some past seasons.

The company's contract with Transport Canada ends March 31, 2018, and Northumberland is one of several parties to submit applications to the government for a new possible service model.