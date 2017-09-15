The Holiday Island needs repairs, so Northumberland Ferries is running a reduced schedule between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island on Friday.

The 8 a.m. crossing from Caribou, N.S., was cancelled Friday morning when the Holiday Island went down. Service will continue with just the Confederation.

The 9:30 a.m. crossing from Wood Islands, P.E.I., went ahead, but the next crossing from Caribou is not scheduled to be until 11:15 a.m.

Aging ferries

The ferry service has suffered repeated interruptions over the last two years, including operating almost the whole of the 2016 season with just one ferry.

Both ferries are aging. The Holiday Island was built in 1971, and the Confederation in 1992.

In May, the federal government announced a plan to change the way it funds the ferry system. That includes a long-term contract, up to 20 years, that would see operators own the ferries as well as run the service.

That new plan would include the ferry service between P.E.I. and Îles de la Madeleine as well as the service between Saint John and Digby.