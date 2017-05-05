There will be a major announcement on the ferry service between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia Friday morning.

CBC News has confirmed the 10 a.m. event in Belfast, P.E.I. will be about Northumberland Ferries.

Last summer the aging ferries connecting the Island and Nova Scotia struggled to stay on the water. The Holiday Island, built in 1971, was in dry dock most of the season, leaving the Confederation alone to serve the route through the busy July-August season.

Some days mechanical troubles meant there was no service at all.

The most recent federal budget included $278 million over five years for the service, about $18 million more than the previous funding agreement. In August, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government was committed to supplying the ferry service.

No details are available about the nature of the announcement. Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser and Premier Wade MacLauchlan will be there.

A new proposal for ferries

In the early hours of Friday morning, the federal government published a proposal for a new model for providing ferry service in the Maritimes.

Currently, the federal government owns the boats and the terminals for the routes between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia, between P.E.I. and Îles de la Madeleine, and between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. The companies operating these services lease the ships and terminals from the federal government.

Ottawa is proposing a new model that would see the companies own the ferries, instead of leasing them from the government. Or having a third party lease the vessels to the companies that operate the ferry services.

The proposal is at the discussion stage, with the government accepting comments until July 31.