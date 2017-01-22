Candace Woodside has done a lot since leaving her hometown of Kensington, P.E.I. These days, that includes a new blog chronicling life just south of 60.

In the blog, she describes herself as a "runner, explorer, journalist. Citizen of Canada, currently residing in Fond du Lac, Saskatchewan, a Dene/Cree fly-in reserve just underneath the Northwest Territories. Nerd, musician, dog and cat mum. Has likely been to your hometown. Partner to a very kind man with a badge."

The kind man with a badge is RCMP officer, Constable Luay Toma, or Lima Tango, as she calls him in the blog, using the phonetic alphabet favoured by law enforcement.

RCMP officer Luay Toma and Candace Woodside before leaving Swift Current, Sask. (Candace Woodside)

When Toma was recently transferred to the detachment in Fond du Lac, Woodside realized it was the opportunity of a lifetime.

"I'm always up for a challenge and an adventure and that's exactly how we're looking at it is this is just another adventure in life," she explained.

Two years worth of pet food

An adventure not without its challenges.

"How do you estimate how many rolls of toilet paper you'll use?" she wrote in the blog. "Oh, you have a pet? Pick up two years' worth of food for the animals."

Candace Woodside and Luay Toma stocking up for the move to Fond du Lac, Sask. (Candace Woodside)

Woodside and Toma have a dog, Chewy, and a cat named Carlton.

The cat, especially, attracted quite a bit of attention as they arrived at the community's tiny airport.

"There are no cats here in Fond du Lac," said Woodside.

"The cat was meowing in his kennel and two little local boys were like, is that a cat?"

When the couple went to the grocery store, they realized there was no cat food there but there was kitty litter.

"And I thought, what is that for? And apparently it's used for traction in peoples' driveways," laughed Woodside.

'Who is this balaclava-clad human holding my leash and cursing like a sailor about the cold?' reads the caption on this photo of Chewy, taking in -52 C weather. (Candace Woodside)

'A great outlet'

Woodside worked on the 2010 Winter Olympics and helped to organize Hockey Day in Canada on Prince Edward Island. Most recently, she has been a reporter in Swift Current, Saskatchewan, which made the blog a "natural thing" for her to do.

"It's not an experience that a lot of people get to have so to be able to share that and put to bed some thoughts of maybe unrest that some people would have about living this far north, or living in a predominantly Aboriginal community," said Woodside.

"It's really nice to be able to share what it's actually like."

Candace Woodside posing with the Stanley Cup during Hockey Day in Canada on Prince Edward Island in 2012. (Candace Woodside)

She admits it's not unlike living in her hometown of Kensington, P.E.I., which has a population around 1,500, compared to the thousand residents in Fond du Lac, Sask.

"You kind of joke about everybody knows everyone, and it's absolutely the truth here as well."

Sunrise on Jan 16, 2017 over Fond du Lac, at 9:20 a.m. (Candace Woodside)

There's even another RCMP officer from P.E.I., Constable Lisa Mills, who has been there for six months, one of many stationed there from eastern Canada.

"When everybody's from the East Coast, you can make those little Island nuances and someone gets it, this is like home for me because of that."

There are also going to be new adventures, including snowmobiling, fishing, and boating, and radio bingo every Sunday night, with bingo sheets from the gas bar.

A sun halo over the RCMP detachment in Fond du Lac. (Candace Woodside)

Sharing stories

There is a serious side to Woodside's blog. While in Swift Current, she became friends with Sheldon Kennedy, the former NHL player who has become a worldwide advocate for victims of sexual abuse.

"There are a lot of issues that are common in a lot of northern communities in Canada, be it domestic violence, child abuse, PTSD as a result of maltreatment in residential schools," explained Woodside.

"I'm not naive enough to think that two years of working with and helping these people is enough to make a difference," she said.

"But maybe by sharing stories on my blog or something like that, it can give others a glimpse into what everyday life is like."

Contable Luay Toma with the RCMP force plane at the Fond du Lac airport, on his first shift in the northern Saskatchewan community. (Candace Woodside)

Living in the community, she hopes, will give her insights that other visitors may not get.

'Eyes on the ground'

"I think that's the goal is to try to provide a set of eyes that are on the ground and it's not a journalist who's in town for three days after a tragedy happens."

It's work that she knows will take time, getting to know the community and gaining their trust.

"It's slow, you don't want to force yourself on anyone, you want those relationships with people in the community to develop organically, so we're just trying to take it one day at a time."

She has two years after all, of life just south of 60. Lots of time and lots more stories to tell.