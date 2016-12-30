Three people were sent to hospital Wednesday after a collision between a passenger van and a pickup truck in Northam, P.E.I., police say.

East Prince RCMP said in a news release that they received a 911 call about the crash on Route 132 at around 4 p.m.

When police arrived, the passenger van was burned and the pickup truck had extensive damage.

2 released

Three males — the lone occupant of the van, as well as the driver and passenger in the truck — were all taken to Prince County Hospital in Summerside, P.E.I., by ambulance.

Two of the people involved in the accident have since been released, while one remains in hospital.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the collision to contact the East Prince RCMP.