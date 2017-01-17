The North Rustico Fire Department is looking to add to its volunteer members and get younger in the process.

Fire Chief Alison Larkin said she would like to see the number of volunteers expand to 25 to 30. The department currently has 22 volunteer members.

"We provide an essential service to our community and without the volunteers we cannot do that," Larkin said. "We're doing great right now, but we do have older members and we need to just keep building our force."

Anyone 18 years of age and older is eligible. But Larkin is also interested in volunteer members that are committed to staying in the community.

"We know that people have families and jobs, and those always do come first. Volunteering is less, but we need strong, capable people and we are willing to train people," she said.

Anyone interested in applying to be a volunteer can contact the fire department through its Facebook page or email Larkin at alliecaat123@gmail.com