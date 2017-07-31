Work will continue Monday at the intersection of North River Road and the Lower Malpeque Road.

Traffic could be reduced to one lane in each direction, which may cause delays at the busy intersection.

The sidewalk on the west side of Lower Malpeque Road will be closed during construction and pedestrians will be directed to use the crosswalk at Kirkdale Drive to use sidewalks on the east side.

The work will continue into Tuesday and motorists are advised to try other routes.