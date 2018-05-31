Access road to lower response times, increase safety for North River firefighters

The North River Fire Department's new access road is nearing completion and will allow Cornwall, P.E.I.'s fire unit to shorten response times and make getting on the road safer.

The access road runs through where the North River rink used to be. The rink was demolished this winter so drivers could safely approach the roundabout and response times for emergency vehicles could be reduced.

"We'll no longer have to cross four lanes of traffic to get on to the Trans-Canada Highway and respond to any calls," said fire Chief Anson Grant.

'We'll be able to flow right out into the roundabout, much safer and easier than trying to get traffic stopped,' Anson Grants says. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"We'll be able to flow right out into the roundabout, much safer and easier than trying to get traffic stopped."

Grant was unsure of exactly how much time will be saved with the new access road.

However, he did say firefighters won't have to stop traffic to get the trucks out. Even if the new access road saves just 30 seconds, Grant said, that "can be a lifetime for anybody" in an emergency situation.

"Anytime we can cut off a response, it's certainly a big help and this will certainly do this for us," he said.

