When Ellen Mullally and some of her neighbours were at a picnic earlier in the summer they raised an idea that had been talked about among residents of their neighbourhood before.

They thought that they should get the ball rolling on coming up with a name for the neighbourhood — the area between University Ave., Euston St., Longworth Ave., and Allen St. — something that had been discussed for the last couple of years.

"A group of us were chatting … and just said you know, it would be really wonderful to get residents input on this. And really come up with a neighbourhood name," she said.

"Just to help with building identity of the community, just making it an inclusive process where lots of neighbours you know come together and meet one another ... become a stronger neighbourhood."

'Getting people involved'

The survey went live earlier this week and Mullally said about 100 people have already filled out the online form.

People have the chance to vote on some names that had already been kicked around, and add their own ideas to the list of names.

The idea for a secondary survey with some of the most popular names to be put up sometime after Labour Day.

Mullally the idea was supposed to be a fun way of "building the community."

A group of neighbours is hoping to come up with a new nickname for the area 'north of Euston'. ('North of Euston' Neighbourhood Engagement Project/Facebook)

"Getting people involved, having them identify with their neighbourhood, having them get to know their neighbours, having them come out to community events and feel part of our community," she said.

Mullally also said that while the neighbourhood is part of the larger downtown Charlottetown area it is "more distinctive."

"We have our own park and, we have a few little events and we thought why not come up with a name? Just because it really … supports people in feeling included."

'Take a first step'

The Hill, Foxden, and Orlebar were included in the survey as well as Wowkwis, the Mi'kmaq word for red fox. If Wowkwis wins, the group says they will consult with Mi'kmaq elders on a proper term for Fox Den.

She isn't sure how far the group will go in making the name official in any capacity.

"We just thought we'd take a first step," she said.

The North of Euston neighbourhood group has picnics several times a year to give an opportunity for residents to meet and get to know one another. ('North of Euston' Neighbourhood Engagement Project/ Facebook)

"It will really just depend on what people want to do. I don't think in a naming process sometimes there's you know a real linear outline to how it's going to happen."

"I just encourage anybody who lives in or around the area to have a look at it and contribute their thoughts."