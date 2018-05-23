North Lake fishermen offer $10K reward for information on lost traps

Fishermen in North Lake, P.E.I., are offering a $10,000 reward in the hope that it will elicit tips from the public regarding 240 traps lost earlier this month.

According to RCMP, sometime between noon on Saturday, May 12, and the early morning on Monday, May 14, lines on the 240 traps were cut.

Police estimate the traps were worth about $31,000.

The reward is "for information leading to the arrest and charging of the person or persons involved in this act," the North Lake fishermen said in a collective release.

"This is our livelihood and a criminal act of this nature affects us all."

People with tips are asked to call Souris or Montague RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

