With 28 athletes heading to Toronto, the Island is sending more than three times the number of athletes to this year's North American Indigenous Games than it did the last time the games were held in 2014.

And, this year's team is ready for the competition, according to Craig MacDougall, the team's chef de mission and sports development coordinator for the Mi'kmaq Confederacy.

'They have their swag'

"They have their swag now and I think that's one of those things you check off. You get adrenaline and you're focused," he said on Friday.

About 5,000 athletes ages 13-19 will be in the Toronto area competing in 14 sporting categories for the July 16-23 games.

MacDougall said the P.E.I. team's athletes are competing in five events — athletics, archery, badminton, swimming and rifle shooting.

Besides the athletic component, MacDougall said cultural villages will be set up at McMaster University and York University for a week-long festival with entertainment as well as information sessions in areas such as financial management and life skills for the athletes.

​Also highlighting the games in an initiative called Team (or hashtag) 88 to recognize recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada as well as serve as call on all level of governments to continue supporting the games.

Stepping stone

MacDougall said that the games can be a stepping stone to larger events. That could be the case for two of the team's athletes — Logan Lewis and MacKenzie Thomas — who are also trying out for P.E.I.'s Canada Summer Games team.

This year's turnout of 28 athletes is a huge improvement compared to the eight athletes P.E.I. sent in 2014. When the games take place again in three years, MacDougall is hoping the numbers continue to climb.

"We're really excited. And, the idea is coming back and continuing that movement of sport and creating clubs. And, in three years in 2020, we could double our numbers again," he said.