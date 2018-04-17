Norm Peters, the bearded skipper of North Rustico, dies

One of Prince Edward Island's best known fishermen has died.

Norm Peters, known as the bearded skipper, fished lobster out of North Rustico, and ran tours when the lobster season was done.

Peters was a common sight on the Island's tourism promotions. In 2012, he represented the Island at the China Fisheries and Seafood Expo, where he attracted a lot of attention, even appearing on the front page of a Beijing newspaper.

Just last year he helped relaunch the Summerside Lobster Carnival.

So long Skipper. Thanks for all you gave to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> <a href="https://t.co/wds9AvEKY0">pic.twitter.com/wds9AvEKY0</a> —@mattrainniecbc

He was active in the community, getting involved in a community revitalization effort in 2014. He also helped arrange annual collections in North Rustico for the CBC Turkey Drive.

