Skip to Main Content
Norm Peters, the bearded skipper of North Rustico, dies

Notifications

Norm Peters, the bearded skipper of North Rustico, dies

One of Prince Edward Island's best known fishermen has died.

Peters fished and ran tours out of North Rustico for decades

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Norm Peters loomed large in his community.

One of Prince Edward Island's best known fishermen has died.

Norm Peters, known as the bearded skipper, fished lobster out of North Rustico, and ran tours when the lobster season was done.

Peters was a common sight on the Island's tourism promotions. In 2012, he represented the Island at the China Fisheries and Seafood Expo, where he attracted a lot of attention, even appearing on the front page of a Beijing newspaper.

Just last year he helped relaunch the Summerside Lobster Carnival.

He was active in the community, getting involved in a community revitalization effort in 2014. He also helped arrange annual collections in North Rustico for the CBC Turkey Drive.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Island Morning

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us