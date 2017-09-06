P.E.I.'s construction sector could be the busiest in the country, according to reports released by Statistics Canada late last week.

The reports show construction investment for the first half of 2017. The Island has the highest growth among the provinces in residential construction, up 31.6 per cent, and the second highest in non-residential construction, up 24.4 per cent.

Growth in the non-residential sector was behind only New Brunswick.

Commercial construction led the sector in the first half of the year, with investment in industrial construction actually falling.

Industrial: -8.1%

Commercial: +39.2%

Institutional and government: + 26.3%

Investment in non-residential construction reached $61.4 million in the first half of the year.

In total, construction investment on the Island is up 25 per cent.