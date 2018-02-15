P.E.I.'s Noah Dobson is moving up on many NHL draft prospect rankings, but trying to stay focused on what he needs to do right now to make a successful summer.

Dobson, an all-star defenceman for Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, is expected to go top 10 in June's NHL draft. Last week he was named Sport PEI's Junior Male Athlete of the Year.

"I was pretty honoured and grateful," Dobson said of the award.

Dobson, wearing No. 53 for Acadie-Bathurst, has averaged just over a point a game this season. (Submitted by Andrew Dobson)

The 18-year-old already has an impressive resume.

He's averaging just over a point a game for Titan this season. Last summer, he played with the under-18 Canadian national team as they captured gold in the Czech Republic. He played both games in the Canada-Russia series, and took part in the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game.

Speaking with scouts

NHL scouts are stopping by regularly to talk to Dobson this season. He said he has spoken with representatives of just about every team in the league.

"It's pretty neat talking to NHL teams. Obviously, as a player, your dream is to get drafted," Dobson said.

Scouts will typically watch the game and then drop in to talk to him afterward, looking to get to know him as a person as well as a player.

'You just need to control your play on the ice and keep focus on that.' — Noah Dobson

In addition to the draft in June, Dobson is looking forward to the world junior selection camp this summer, but he is trying to focus on what he is doing day to day.

"Come June all these things are out of control, so you just need to control your play on the ice and keep focus on that," he said.

Despite all his recent success, Dobson still looks back fondly on his days of playing peewee in his hometown in Summerside.

"I think all the players remember those days as probably the most fun you have as a hockey player," Dobson said.

"Just going to the rink and enjoying it every day."