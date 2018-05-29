Memorial Cup: Check. Next up: NHL draft

A Summerside, P.E.I., hockey player only has a couple of days to celebrate his part in his team's win of the Memorial Cup.

Noah Dobson, a defenceman with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Acadie-Bathurst Titan, will travel to Buffalo this week for the NHL draft combine.

But for now, Dobson is relishing in Acadie-Bathurst's first championship in franchise history.

"It was a first-class event. The hospitality in the city of Regina and around the rink was incredible. It was an experience I'll remember for the rest of my life," he said.

"They've been waiting 20 years for the championship, so now that they're bringing back a President's Cup and now the Memorial Cup it's going to be incredible."

Dobson expects he'll be able to bring the cup to P.E.I. this summer.

But next up will be the NHL draft, on June 22 in Dallas. He is currently ranked fifth overall as an NHL draft prospect.

