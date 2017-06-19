Road access to Blooming Point Beach will be cut off as work begins Monday to replace the MacDonald road water crossing.
During construction, neither vehicles nor pedestrians will be able to access the beach using MacDonald road.
The existing crossing has deteriorated and will be replaced with a wooden bridge.
Construction is expected to last for one week.
-
MORE P.E.I. NEWS I How to stay in business 50 years: 5 tips
-
MORE P.E.I. NEWS I 'Funny in a very truthful way': New show to start at the Victoria Playhouse