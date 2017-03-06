Charlottetown Police are investigating a complaint of an armed robbery at a shop on St. Peters Road Monday morning.
Security video shows a man with face and hands covered, who entered Nick's Deli about 9:15 a.m., brandishing a knife at the clerk. Police said he demanded money.
The man left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police are continuing with their investigation.
