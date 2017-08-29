On and off with the team since its second season, Centre Nick Evans is rejoining the Island Storm in the National Basketball League of Canada.

"We're really excited to have him back. He's a 15 and 10 guy any given night," said team VP Brett Poirier.

"He married an Island girl here, so he has all of these connections to the folks the island. And we're excited about what he can do and what the tandem of Tim and Nick can do because they're both a fast paced style of basketball."

Rumours Evans was returning started last week when this tweet went out.

We had a special visitor at our office today.

#50 pic.twitter.com/B0nvovX8hb — @islandproball

The team also announced a new coach this week: Tim Kendrick, who coached the UPEI Panthers for the last six seasons.

Given a lengthy period in the off-season with no coach, there were suspicions the team was in trouble, but Poirier said the team is on solid ground and he's excited for its seventh season.