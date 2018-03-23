Ray Bourque and the NHL Legends All Stars will be on the Island next week for two games.

The five-time Norris Trophy winner says between the Boston Bruins alumni and NHL alumni he plays three or four games every year.

He also takes part in two to three fantasy weekends where amateur teams raise money for charity for the opportunity to have the first pick of former NHL players.

"It's a lot of fun to get away for a few days, a little road trip with guys that you played with or played against. We have fun getting together and also you know we play these games to raise money for some great causes," Bourque said.

"It's a win-win for everybody."

Like father like son

Bourque watched his son play for the U.S. Olympic hockey team last month in South Korea and said even though the team came up short in a shootout loss to the Czech Republic he was pleased with what he saw.

"It was great, I was really proud of my son," Bourque said. "He loved his experience."

He joked that while he stays relatively calm while watching, his wife is unpredictable.

"My wife, that's a different story. She's dangerous to sit next to," he said.

"She's pretty funny to sit next to and have her watch her kids play."

The Legends All Star team will be playing in Summerside next Wednesday and Charlottetown next Thursday.

