Government meeting on roundabout will be too late, Fox charges

PC MLA Jamie Fox is planning to hold his own meeting about a roundabout in central P.E.I. before the tender closes.

Fox said in the legislature Wednesday night the provincial meeting for the planned Newtown area roundabout, a week after the tender closes, will be too late.

"All we want, Mr. Speaker, is to have public consultations before such big projects move forward," said Fox.

"I asked the department if they would hold public consultations before this project went to tender and I was told flat out, 'No,' that there will be no consultation before it went to tender. It's very unfortunate that the department chose to go that way."

The specifications for the roundabout are laid out in the tender. (Province of P.E.I.)

The tender closes May 3, with the government meeting on May 9. Fox has scheduled his meeting for May 2. Both meetings with be at the Kinkora Kanata Club.

Fox is worried large farm equipment will not be able to navigate the roundabout, and brought those concerns to the legislation last week.

Transportation Minister Paula Biggar has previously said the province wanted to get going on the roundabout for safety reasons as there have been crashes in the area in the past, and farming community concerns are taken into account in the planning.

