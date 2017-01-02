With New Year's Day falling on a Sunday this year, some services are also closed on Monday.

Still, many businesses are back to their regular hours.

Below is a list of the holiday hours of some of the Island's main businesses and services, and if you have plans to go out, it's best to call ahead.

Sobeys stores are open for regular hours.

Atlantic Superstores are open for regular hours.

Walmart is open for regular hours.

P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are open for regular hours.

Charlottetown Mall is open for regular hours.

Confederation Court Mall is open for regular hours.

County Fair Mall is open for regular hours.

T3 Transit will only provide services for bus routes 1, 2 and 3 in Charlottetown, which will be running on a Saturday schedule. There will be no service for Summerside, Stratford, Cornwall and the County Line.

P.E.I. public libraries are closed.

Canada Post locations will not be open; however, post offices operated by the private sector will be open according to the hours of service of the host business.

Provincial and federal offices are closed.

Schools are still closed for the holiday break.

