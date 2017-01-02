With New Year's Day falling on a Sunday this year, some services are also closed on Monday.

Still, many businesses are back to their regular hours.

Below is a list of the holiday hours of some of the Island's main businesses and services, and if you have plans to go out, it's best to call ahead.

  • Sobeys stores are open for regular hours.
  • Atlantic Superstores are open for regular hours.
  • Walmart is open for regular hours.
  • P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are open for regular hours.
  • Charlottetown Mall is open for regular hours.
  • Confederation Court Mall is open for regular hours.
  • County Fair Mall is open for regular hours.
  • T3 Transit will only provide services for bus routes 1, 2 and 3 in Charlottetown, which will be running on a Saturday schedule. There will be no service for Summerside, Stratford, Cornwall and the County Line.
  • P.E.I. public libraries are closed.
  • Canada Post locations will not be open; however, post offices operated by the private sector will be open according to the hours of service of the host business.
  • Provincial and federal offices are closed.
  • Schools are still closed for the holiday break.

