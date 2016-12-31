If you still need some supplies to send off the year in style — you should be fine, as long as you go early.
On New Year's Eve, many retailers are open, but with modified hours.
Below is a list of the holiday hours of some of the Island's main businesses and services.
- Sobeys stores close at 6 p.m.
- Atlantic Superstores close at 6 p.m.
- Walmart is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores close at 6 p.m.
- Charlottetown Mall is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Confederation Court Mall is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the Shoppers Drug Mart open until 6 p.m.
- County Fair Mall is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- T3 Transit will be providing service.
- P.E.I. public libraries are open.
- Canada Post locations will not be open; however, post offices operated by the private sector will be open according to the hours of service of the host business.
- Provincial and federal offices don't have a statutory holiday, but many will be closed because it's the weekend.
- Schools are still closed for the holiday break.
