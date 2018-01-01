Many businesses and services will be closed on New Year's Day, which is a statutory holiday in Canada.

Some restaurants and bars will remain open, but it's a good idea to check before heading out for supper.

Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.

  • All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.
  • Sobeys stores are closed.
  • Atlantic Superstores are closed.
  • Foodland stores are closed.
  • Co-ops in Souris, O'Leary, Tignish, Wellington and Morell will be closed.
  • Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.
  • Charlottetown Mall is closed.
  • Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.
  • County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m.
  • Walmart is closed.
  • Needs Convenience stories will be open regular hours.
  • Island Waste Management will not be collecting garbage curbside on New Year's Day. It will be picked up on Jan. 6 instead.
  • T3 Transit will not be operating.
  • Maritime Bus is running on its regular schedule.
  • P.E.I. public libraries are closed.
  • Canada Post will not have delivery service.

