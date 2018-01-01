Many businesses and services will be closed on New Year's Day, which is a statutory holiday in Canada.

Some restaurants and bars will remain open, but it's a good idea to check before heading out for supper.

Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.

All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.

Sobeys stores are closed.

Atlantic Superstores are closed.

Foodland stores are closed.

Co-ops in Souris, O'Leary, Tignish, Wellington and Morell will be closed.

Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.

Charlottetown Mall is closed.

Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m.

Walmart is closed.

Needs Convenience stories will be open regular hours.

Island Waste Management will not be collecting garbage curbside on New Year's Day. It will be picked up on Jan. 6 instead.

T3 Transit will not be operating.

Maritime Bus is running on its regular schedule.

P.E.I. public libraries are closed.

Canada Post will not have delivery service.