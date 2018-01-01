Many businesses and services will be closed on New Year's Day, which is a statutory holiday in Canada.
Some restaurants and bars will remain open, but it's a good idea to check before heading out for supper.
Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.
- All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.
- Sobeys stores are closed.
- Atlantic Superstores are closed.
- Foodland stores are closed.
- Co-ops in Souris, O'Leary, Tignish, Wellington and Morell will be closed.
- Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.
- Charlottetown Mall is closed.
- Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m.
- Walmart is closed.
- Needs Convenience stories will be open regular hours.
- Island Waste Management will not be collecting garbage curbside on New Year's Day. It will be picked up on Jan. 6 instead.
- T3 Transit will not be operating.
- Maritime Bus is running on its regular schedule.
- P.E.I. public libraries are closed.
- Canada Post will not have delivery service.
