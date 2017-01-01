As a statutory holiday, don't expect to find too many businesses open on New Year's Day.

Some bars and restaurants will remain open, but others will be closed. If you plan to go out for dinner, your best bet is to call ahead.

Below is a list of some of the spots on the Island that are closed on Jan 1.

Sobeys stores.

Atlantic Superstores.

Walmart.

All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores.

Charlottetown Mall.

Confederation Court Mall in Charlottetown is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

County Fair Mall in Summerside, is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

T3 Transit will not be providing service.

P.E.I. public libraries.

Canada Post will not have delivery service.

Provincial and federal government offices.

Schools are still closed for the holiday break.

