Charlottetown is getting ready to to kick off Canada's 150th bithday, with rehearsals underway for one of the first events of the celebrations, Charlottetown's Peoples' Night Parade.

The parade and street performance, involving ethnic and contemporary dance, theatre, and comedy set to music, are part of the City's Capital New Year – First Night 150 event.

Dance, theatre, comedy

According to a press release, the parade begins at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 travels along Great George Street from Back Alley Music (169 Great George St.) to Grafton Street. The parade leads to a stage at the Great George and Grafton streets intersection outside of Province House.

The city says the street performance will "tell the story of Canada's People from a P.E.I. perspective. At the height of the performance will be a large, celebratory circle dance where spectators will be invited to join in."

Celebrations on Great George Street and on stage include buskers, live music, a pyrotechnic show, fireworks and the New Year countdown. Alan Frew of Glass Tiger is scheduled to be the headline act. More information can be found at the City's Capital New Year — First Night 150 website.