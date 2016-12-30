When asked what he does for a living, Wayne Long sometimes replies that he "creates smiles and memories."

That is the outcome Long, events development officer for the City of Charlottetown, is hoping for at Saturday's Capital New Year – First Night 150 celebration.

The event kicks off with the People's Night Parade at 6 p.m. — a street performance beginning at Back Alley Music on Great George Street and heading south to the Grafton Street intersection near Province House.

Wayne Long describes his job as creating 'smiles and memories.' (Angela Walker/CBC)

What we stand for as a country

Long said the street performance is a "production of live music and dance and poetry" that involves the Island's multicultural communities.

"We tried to meet the needs of Canadian Heritage's pillars with respect to Canada 150 celebrations and what we stand for as a country … some of our values and our people and where we've come from as where we're going," he said.

The parade will have a "spectacular" conclusion with the 52 participants coming together, Long explained.

Two fireworks shows

After the parade, the event will proceed to a ceremony and then to the concert stage with live music by local acts, such as Meaghan Blanchard and Gadelle and highlighted by Alan Frew of Glass Tiger and Tyler Shaw.

For families, a play area for children has been set up on the second floor of the Holman Grand Hotel, said Long. As well, the event is scheduled to have face painting, buskers, arts and crafts and two fireworks shows — one at 7:30 p.m. for families and one at midnight.

As with any outdoor event in December and January, the weather can often be a factor, but Long said the forecast looks good for now.

"We couldn't be more pleased, and we hope that things remain as they are," he said.

An historic celebration

Long says the highlights for him will involve being part of an historic celebration but also seeing the reaction on people's faces as the event unfolds.

"It's the excitement and the joy and the feeling that you see on people's faces who are engaged in the activity and the celebration. And, especially the families who have come together or groups of friends who have come together," he said.

"You feel that you've shared in a special moment as you turn the calendar into a new year, but not only a new year, an historic time in Canadian history with the 150th anniversary of Canadian Confederation. So, I'm looking forward to that touching moment and being a part of it."