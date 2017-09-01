UPEI is hoping to help new students adjust to life at post-secondary with its New Student Orientation events this weekend.

Owen Shaw, the 2017 NSO coordinator, said his experience at the festivities had a great impact on his life both as a student and outside of school.

"I was kind of a quieter person when I first started at UPEI," he said.

"It honestly is a fantastic opportunity to just learn so much more about yourself and to feel so much more comfortable with all those around you."

'Powerhouses of NSO'

On Thursday and Friday about 60 upper-year students were preparing to lead the new students through the events of the weekend.

Shaw said without their help, the event wouldn't be possible.

"They are the powerhouses of NSO," he said.

"They're a fantastic group. I couldn't do NSO without them."

Events for the weekend include a water balloon fight, a toga dance party and a scavenger hunt throughout downtown Charlottetown.

'The most amazing people'

Shaw said there were 730 students registered for the events, and is hoping most will be in attendance.

He added that many people that don't take part often regret their decision.

"You have to at least give it a try," he said.

"Because you meet the most amazing people and the best friends you can have."

'This is a place for them'

Shaw said the importance of the event lies in making new students comfortable with their surroundings.

Some might be coming from away, and all are entering a new stage in their lives

"Making students know that.... They're at home, and that they're part of the Panther family," he said.

"To help these people feel welcome on campus, that this is a place for them."