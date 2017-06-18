A new show is coming to the Victoria Playhouse, hitting the stage June 22.

The Birds & The Bees is a romantic comedy written by Mark Crawford which features Martha Irving, Wally MacKinnon, Genevieve Steele and Benton Hartley.

The play is centred on four characters: Earl (MacKinnon) a farmer, Ben (Hartley) a graduate student doing a study on the dwindling bee population, Earl's neighbour Gail, who is a beekeeper, and her daughter Sarah, a turkey farmer.

Benton Hartley (left) and Wally MacKinnon (right) rehearsing for The Birds & The Bees at The Victoria Playhouse. (Submitted by The Victoria Playhouse)

"It is heartwarming, it really is," said MacKinnon when he and Hartley spoke with Angela Walker on CBC: Mainstreet.

"The first thought I had when I read the script was just how funny it was," said Hartley.

"It was funny in a very truthful way."

'Very exciting for me'

MacKinnon is back at the Victoria Playhouse after a 20 year hiatus while for Hartley, this is the first professional experience going onto his resume.

Hartley is a studying theatre at George Brown College in Toronto, but he grew up watching plays at the Victoria Playhouse.

It runs from June 22 to July 30 at the Victoria Playhouse. Call the box office or order your tickets online. (Victoria Playhouse/Facebook)

"To have my first professional credit be at the Playhouse, it's this kind of beautiful full-circle kind of experience," he said.

"This is very exciting for me."

Islanders can catch the play from June 22 to July 30. Performances on Tuesday through Saturday run at 7:30 p.m.. Sundays will feature a 2 p.m. matinee.



