Terry's Berries owner opening new restaurant in Georgetown

The owner of the Terry's Berries food truck in Charlottetown is opening a new restaurant at the old Clam Diggers location in Georgetown, P.E.I.

Terry Nabuurs is aiming for his new venture, called The Wheelhouse in Georgetown, to begin operating before the end of June.

He purchased the building from the Georgetown and Area Development Corporation and says he's hiring 25 kitchen and front of house staff for the new restaurant.

The owners of the Clam Diggers restaurant are still operating, though their restaurant is now in Cardigan. (Google Maps)

Nabuurs also said the restaurant will be featuring local produce as well as fresh seafood from fishermen in Georgetown.

"The blueberries on our dessert menu, and throughout the menu, they're all grown by … my farm. The seafood is being bought locally in Georgetown by fishermen there," he said.

"It's kind of got that small town feel to it where everyone is getting behind it."

The 27-year-old has dreamed of owning his own restaurant, and this is the fourth summer season for his food truck.

Nabuurs doesn't have formal culinary training, but he grew up working in the restaurant industry.

