The P.E.I. government is adding new information to health care cards.

The new cards include the language of preference, home address, and a validation start date for medicare coverage. The back of the card will also include a red heart if the individual has indicated their intent to be an organ and tissue donor.

"Prince Edward Island's population is becoming more diverse with respect to newcomers and languages spoken," said Health PEI's manager of Medicare services Mark Kickham in a news release.

"Having the individual's language preference clearly indicated on the front of the card makes it easier for health care staff to ensure they provide services and information in a manner that is better understood."

Lengthy phase out planned

The validation start date will also improve services for newcomers, who have to be in the province for three months before they receive Medicare coverage. With the start date included, the cards can be mailed on in advance.

Including a home address will allow the card to be used as another form of government-issued identification.

The new cards will be issued as old cards expire over the next five years.