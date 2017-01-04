A fire in New Glasgow, P.E.I. has destroyed a barn, a motor home, and and a small cottage.

The fire also killed some chickens.

The call came in about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

"As soon as we got the call, from my place I could see the flames in the sky, and I'm probably six kilometres, five kilometres away from it," said New Glasgow Fire Department Deputy Chief Wayne Court.

A small cottage near the barn where the fire started was also burned beyond recovery. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"When we arrived on scene the barn was fully engulfed. The roof had pretty well already collapsed."

This is the second time the barn has burned down on that property. It burned down a few years ago and had been rebuilt.

The fire marshal has determined the fire was started by a heat lamp being used to keep the chickens warm.