Prince Edward Islanders got their first look at the province's redesigned driver's licence on Tuesday, which has enhanced security features.

The new licences, a joint initiative of all four Atlantic provinces, were first announced in June. The licence will no longer be produced on site, but at a Gemalto factory in Burlington, Ont.

That means drivers won't be able to get new licences right away anymore. The province confirmed Tuesday it will take 14 calendar days for the new licence to be delivered by mail.

The new cards contain features to deter counterfeits and improve the investigation of possible fraud.

Security features on the back include a barcode containing machine-readable information matching what is on the front, and optically-variable ink in the maple leaf. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"Our new system will not only enhance security and fraud prevention features, but will ensure personal information is housed in the most secure of production facilities," said P.E.I. Transportation Minister Paula Biggar in a news release.

New security features include laser engraving and micro-printing similar to what is used on banknotes.

Joining together with other provinces on the system will also save money.

The province will start issuing the new licences in November.