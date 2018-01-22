Messy winter weather headed for P.E.I.

Messy weather is expected Tuesday morning with snow eventually turning to rain, says CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland, but it's what falls during that transition that will likely be of concern.

While conditions are not going to likely be as bad on P.E.I. as they are expected to be in New Brunswick, snowy and potentially icy roads are still a possible on Tuesday.

Environment Canada says northern New Brunswick can expect 15 to 25 centimetres of snow as a low-pressure system moves in from the Great Lakes. A special weather statement is also in effect for southern N.B., where heavy rain is expected. A significant period of freezing rain is also possible across New Brunswick.

"Snow will begin early Tuesday morning on P.E.I., with as much as three to six centimetres possible for Queens and Kings counties, and as much as five to 10 centimetres for Prince County," says Scotland.

"The afternoon is the bigger concern as warm air moves in with surface temperatures still below freezing," Scotland said.

"There is the potential for some freezing rain and ice pellets to fall then."

As for cleanup, you may want to hold off on shovelling — Scotland said the temperature is expected to soar Tuesday evening with temperatures as high as 5 C, with icy precipitation switching over to rain. He does recommend throwing down some de-icer or salt Tuesday afternoon on walkways and steps to avoid slips and falls.