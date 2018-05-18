P.E.I. government donates to flood relief, encourages Islanders to do the same

The P.E.I. government has donated $25,000 to the Red Cross for flood relief in New Brunswick, and is asking Islanders to help out as they can.

For the next two weeks, P.E.I. liquor stores will be accepting donations to support the relief efforts. Islanders can also donate to the Red Cross online or by contacting the local Red Cross office.

"We applaud the Red Cross for their hard work and compassion as they respond to the needs of those impacted by the flooding," said Premier Wade MacLauchlan in a news release.

A team of P.E.I. Red Cross volunteers was among the first to travel to New Brunswick to help with flood relief.

More P.E.I. news