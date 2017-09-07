Have you ever wondered what is the story behind an old piece of furniture passed down through the family?

A new book, Historic Furniture of Prince Edward Island by Jim Macnutt, will help Islanders learn about the history of the antique furniture they may own.

When asked why he felt it was so important to tell about that part of the Island history, Macnutt told CBC's Mainstreet the book was overdue to help tell the story of antique furniture that was imported and hand-crafted in P.E.I.

The book tells how social pretensions were established when a house was built and furnished. (Angela Walker/CBC)

"The bulk of the furniture that is illustrated in the book is made here on Prince Edward Island so you've got a range from what is called primitive ... to straight through to very top end, very high end furniture."

The earliest piece of furniture shown in the book dates from the late 18th century and goes up to the early 1900s.

Distinct story

"The furniture tells a very, very distinct story and the story is it reflects the economic conditions of the province ... the degree of wealth," he said. "It also reflects the education, knowledge and information people had of the outside world."

Macnutt said furniture also told the story of social pretensions.

The book, Historic Furniture of Prince Edward Island, will be launched Sept. 14. (Angela Walker/CBC)

"It was very typical of establishing one's presence in the community through the house that one would build. By the same token, the furniture that would either be handcrafted for the house or bought for the house would have been part of that story."

'Much to be proud of'

Macnutt and photographer Maurice Roy worked together on the book, which features photos of more than 600 pieces of furniture found on the Island.

"We have very much to be proud of in our history in our furniture."

Historic Furniture of Prince Edward Island will be launched Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Carriage House at Beaconsfield in Charlottetown.