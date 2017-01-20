A funeral is scheduled for Sunday for a 45-year-old New Annan, P.E.I., woman who died in a house fire earlier this week.

Donna Marie Nunn-Weir, 45, was born in Malden, Mass.

Donna Marie Nunn-Weir, 45, died in a New Annan house fire early Wednesday morning. (Davison Funeral Home)

On Wednesday, firefighters with the Kensington Fire Department were called to the house fire at 12:50 a.m.

Rodney Hickey, acting fire chief, said emergency medical services were first to arrive. At the home, Nunn-Weir was located in the front hallway near the door.

Police suspected that a toddler might have also been inside the home. But, it was later determined that Nunn-Weir was the only occupant and the toddler spent the night with grandparents.

Sunday's funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Davison Funeral Home Chapel in Kensington.

Fire caused by space heater

The provincial fire marshal said on Friday the fire was ruled accidental, and was caused by an unattended space heater igniting nearby combustibles.

"As a result of this tragic event, the fire marshal's office urges Islanders to keep fire safety in mind when using portable space heaters. Keep anything that burns at least three feet away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heaters," reads a statement from the Provincial Fire Marshal's office.