A house fire in New Annan, P.E.I., in the early hours of Wednesday has claimed the life of one woman, say firefighters.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 12:50 a.m., and arrived shortly after 1 a.m., said Rodney Hickey, acting fire chief with the Kensington Fire Department.

Hickey said Island EMS was first to arrive on scene, and found the woman in the front hallway, near the door.

Toddler safe with grandparents

Police had heard there could be a toddler in the house, said Hickey, but firefighters were unable to locate anyone else in a search.

After extinguishing the fire, they searched again. They later learned the toddler spent the night with grandparents.

RCMP, the Provincial Fire Marshal's Office and the Provincial Coroner are investigating.