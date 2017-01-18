Neil Panton, 79, developed pneumonia in hospital while recovering from injuries sustained in a Dec. 22 motor vehicle collision. Panton died on Monday in hospital from a cardiac arrest. (Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home)

A 79-year-old North Pinette who was involved in a motor vehicle collision on Dec. 22 near Belfast, P.E.I., has died in hospital.

Neil Panton broke his arm, knee and ankle in the collision between a car and a pickup truck on Route #1 in Lower Newton. The RCMP said poor weather and road conditions were believed to be factors in the accident.

Chris Mellish and his nine-year-old son Cohen were also involved in the collision. Cohen suffered a head injury and was airlifted to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax in critical condition. Mellish said his son has since recovered.

"Kids bounce back incredibly. You wouldn't believe how resilient they are," he said.

'Very active and well-respected'

As a result of his injuries, Panton, the driver of the pickup truck, was sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown for treatment.

Janice Panton said on Wednesday her father developed pneumonia while trying to recover from surgery for the injuries. On Monday, he died in hospital from a cardiac arrest.

Janice described her father as a "very active and well-respected man." She hopes that people realize that someone sustaining non-life threatening injuries in a collision does not mean that those injuries are not serious.

Mellish said the family has sent their sympathies to Neil Panton's family regarding his death. Mellish also said no one was at fault in the collision and that poor road conditions were a factor.

Panton was born in Charlottetown on June 25, 1937. His funeral is scheduled to take place on Thursday at St. John's Presbyterian Church in Belfast, P.E.I., at 2 p.m.