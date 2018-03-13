Susan MacVittie of Westmoreland, P.E.I., is seeking the leadership of the New Democratic Party of Prince Edward Island, making the announcement Tuesday afternoon at a Charlottetown coffee shop.

MacVittie worked as an assistant to NDP MP Gord Johns of Courtenay–Alberni, in B.C., and said she has been "very active" with the Island New Democrats' provincial council as well as the party's fundraising and communication committees.

"I had been asked previously to run and I wasn't sure if I wanted to put that much work into the party," MacVittie told CBC News: Compass host Steve Bruce. Then, she went to a national convention in Ottawa and "got really inspired," she said.

MacVittie isn't worried about coming to the leadership race a little late.

"I have some work to do, but I feel I have a lot of good organizing skills and background to help the party move forward and it's really needed here on P.E.I.," MacVittie said.

Margaret Andrade and Joe Byrne are the other two candidates seeking the leadership.

"I think I have energy and ... I'm a real people person," MacVittie said of what sets her apart.

Mike Redmond resigned the provincial NDP leadership in December, after a placing fourth of four candidates in a byelection.

The leadership candidates will square off in their first debate Thursday evening.

The leadership convention is scheduled for Saturday, April 7 in Charlottetown.

