The NDP on P.E.I. are holding a nomination meeting tonight to choose a candidate for the Charlottetown-Parkdale byelection.

The chosen candidate will enter a race in District 11 against three nominees already selected: Liberal Bob Doiron, PC Melissa Hilton and Green Party representative Hannah Bell.

The NDP's nomination meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Upstreet Brewing in Charlottetown.

The District 11 byelection was called to fill the seat vacated when former MLA Doug Currie resigned from his position in October.

The byelection is set for Monday, Nov. 27.