Island NDP set date to choose new leader

The New Democratic Party of Prince Edward Island will hold a leadership convention April 7.

The party has organized a search committee which is screening potential candidates. It's already identified two potential candidates and is interviewing a third, said party president Leah-Jane Hayward.

"It's an open competition and we'd love to have a diverse group of people running for the leadership," she said.

Former NDP leader Michael Redmond resigned after finishing in fourth place in November's Charlottetown-Parkdale byelection.

The candidates' names will be released once they officially declare, Hayward said. adding there is no limit on the number of people who can put their name forward.

Hayward said the party's current challenge is to communicate effectively how the NDP differs from the other three parties on P.E.I.