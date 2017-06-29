Island Storm fans can expect a longer season that starts earlier next year after the National Basketball League of Canada made several changes recently at the league's board of governors meetings.

David Magley, commissioner of the NBLC, said an important change from the June 5 and 6 meetings is that teams will be required to carry at least five Canadian players.

More Canadian players

"We pretty much do that now," said Magley, adding that the league average is 4.5 Canadian players per team.

The move allows the league to keep more Canadian players at home and grow the sport locally. Magley said it is "inevitable" that teams in the next couple of years will be required to carry at least six Canadian players on the roster.

Given the amount of Canadian talent in the league, Magley said it would be easy for teams to roster a minimum of five players.

"Every year, the Canadian players become significantly more important — to the point that this year, I think you could argue if we had an all-star game, you could pit our Canadians versus our Americans and it would be one heck of a game. I don't think that was true the first few years."

Other changes from the June meetings include a longer season to 20 weeks from 18 weeks and an earlier start to the season in mid-November rather than on Boxing Day.

Earlier start, longer season

Magley explained that starting the season on Boxing Day was successful, especially since school was on a break. But attendance near the end of the regular season would suffer because the weather was warming and people were more inclined to be outdoors after a long winter rather than indoors watching basketball.

The extended season will also help increase player's salaries. He said players are paid between $1,600 and $8,000 per month.