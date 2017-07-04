The East Coast Music Association is now offering free memberships to anyone who is already a member of their provincial music associations in P.E.I., New Brunswick, Nova Scotia or Newfoundland and Labrador.

Musicians or industry professionals who already belong to Music PEI, Musique/Music NB, Music Nova Scotia, Music NL and the Cape Breton Music Industry Cooperative will save between $25 and $250 on an ECMA membership, the association said Tuesday.

"I think we'll see an increase of different artists and different genres hopefully being represented, taking advantage of different opportunities," said Chantal Caissie, the artist and member relations manager with the ECMA.

The move was made partly to boost the membership for both the ECMA and the regional music industry associations, she said, but also to make more artists and professionals aware of the perks of both — including member-only grant programs.

"And hopefully, be able to release more music, have more videos and more tours throughout the next few years," said Caissie.

'Bigger picture'

She said the ECMA is willing to forgo the income from memberships for the good of the industry.

"It was a significant portion of our budget, but we're prepared to forfeit that line item, mainly just for the bigger picture — being able to reach more members, have them take advantage of the different services, and grow the overall industry in the East Coast."

ECMA members get a reduction on submission fees for the association's annual awards, a reduced rate for the annual conference, as well as partner benefits on car rentals, recording studios, UPS and more.

Within the first hour of offering the free membership, Caissie said the association was flooded with 75 to 100 new members.

"We're hoping to see that number continue to grow throughout the day and throughout the next couple weeks," she said.

The ECMA currently has about 750 members, and would like to reach 2,000.