Fourteen Maritime Electric linesmen continue to help make repairs in New Brunswick following the ice storm last week.
There are still 3,500 homes and businesses without electricity. Most of those are on the Acadian Peninsula.
'It's a nightmare:' P.E.I. electric crews help restore power in N.B.
Some have been without power for a week-and-a-half.
NB Power says the majority of people without power will be reconnected by the end of the weekend.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is touring the area today.
