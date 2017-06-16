The Nautican Research and Development manufacturing facility in Summerside has completed its first integrated propulsion unit and it's ready to ship.

The facility was opened in December with the support of Babcock Canada and the provincial government. President and owner Elizabeth Reynolds Boyd said in such a short time, the decision to build on the Island is already proving to be a good one.

"We have exceeded even our most optimistic expectations with respect to building a top-notch team and establishing a strong and efficient manufacturing capability," she said in a news release.

"We have been welcomed and encouraged by Island businesses and government stakeholders and we cannot overstate the importance of the ongoing support of Babcock Canada, local government and our newly established local supply network."

The company's first finished product, an Ocean Series Class 200 system, will go to an Alaskan client.

Elizabeth Reynolds Boyd, president of Nautican, said the facility should be fully functioning by 2020. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Making waves

In recent months, Nautican said it has significantly increased the Summerside facility's capability.

This includes the installation and commissioning of specialized welding and manufacturing equipment, and receiving certification from the Canadian Welding Bureau.

The company says the P.E.I. government and Babcock Canada have also played a role in the company's growth, and it has worked closely with P.E.I.'s Advanced Marine Technology Cluster to achieve its goals.

"We're delighted to have been able to assist Nautican. This is a major milestone," said Jake Jacobson, vice-president of business and corporate development at Babcock Canada.

"Babcock Canada remains committed to supporting P.E.I.'s growing marine industry. This includes continuing to provide Nautican with support as it enhances its manufacturing capabilities."

Since establishing in P.E.I., the company has grown its staff to seven employees and is working with multiple local suppliers.

Nautican said it hopes to expand those numbers as it has more shipments scheduled for delivery this year as it expands its market across North America and abroad.