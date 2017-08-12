Maple Lodge Farms Ltd. is recalling their Zabiha Halal and Maple Lodge Farms Big Original Chicken Frankfurters.
The warning was triggered because of a potential presence of bone fragments.
There has been one reported injury due to consumption of the products, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says.
The agency is investigating, which could lead to more products being recalled.
The CFIA says people should check packages for these product codes:
|Brand Name
|Common Name
|Size
|Code on Product
|UPC
|Maple Lodge Farms
|Big Original Chicken Frankfurters
|450 g
|2017.AU.27
|067714004205
|Zabiha Halal
|Big Original Chicken Frankfurters
|450 g
|2017.AU.27
|
067714004236
Recalled products should be thrown out or brought back to where they were purchased.