Parks Canada is recommending people planning on camping in P.E.I. National Park this summer make their reservations early.
Reservations for the park opened Monday at 8 a.m.
Parks Canada is expecting a busy year. As part of celebrations of Canada's 150th anniversary entrance to the park will be free, though there will still be a fee for campsites.
