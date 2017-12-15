P.E.I. National Park is open for the winter and Islanders are encouraged to make their own trails in the park.

Tara McNally MacPhee, manager for visitor experience for the P.E.I. National Park, said the park is open for the winter for cross country skiing, snowshoeing and birdwatching.

"P.E.I. national park is a four season park," MacPhee said. "It's absolutely breathtaking, the vistas, the experiences, the engagement opportunities with nature and culture, so we do encourage folks to get out and cut their own trails through the woods."

However, the park's facilities, such as washrooms and warm-up shelters are not open, and there are no emergency services provided by the park in the winter.

Working through winter

In addition to continuing work on the Green Gables Heritage Place, crews are working through the winter on trails, improvements to campgrounds and increasing accessibility to beaches, such as Stanhope which now is accessible from the parking lots all the way to the water.

MacPhee noted that after this year's free entry for all as part of Canada's 150th birthday celebrations, youth 17 and under will continue to have free access to the park. The park is currently offering family season passes at a discount for the Christmas holiday season. The passes are on sale for $49 at Ardgowan Historic Site or at a popup shop at the downtown Charlottetown mall until Dec. 22, and the same sale will run in the spring as well for Island residents.