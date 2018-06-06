Kiosk construction could cause confusion at P.E.I. National Park

There may be confusion at some entrances to P.E.I. National Park this month.

Parks Canada will begin charging admission to the park on June 13, but kiosks at some of the entrances will be under construction, and visitors are being rerouted to purchase tickets.

"We recognize that it could be a little confusing," said Tara McNally MacPhee, visitor experience manager for P.E.I. National Park, in an interview with Mainstreet P.E.I. "We'll have some staff out and about to to try and orient visitors."

During the construction, traffic will be down to one lane at the Dalvay and Bayshore Road entrances.

Visitors using the Dalvay entrance are asked to purchase entrance permits at the Dalvay administration building. Visitors using the Stanhope entrance are asked to purchase entrance permits at Stanhope campground.

The Dalvay kiosk is expected to be complete by June 22, and the Bayshore Road kiosk by June 29.

"We were really hoping to have them all complete before we opened our doors for the season but we're so excited about this project," said McNally MacPhee.

More construction in fall

She said the new kiosks will be warm and welcoming for visitors, and safer for staff.

"It's short-term pain but certainly there will be long-term gain."

Construction at kiosks at other entrances, including the one at Brackley, will begin in the fall. Construction is also underway at kiosks at the Cavendish and North Rustico entrances, but those are expected to be complete before June 13.

This work is part of a $3 billion investment by Parks Canada over five years, to support infrastructure work to heritage, visitor, waterway, and highway assets located within national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas across Canada.

